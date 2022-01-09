Sarah’s mission is to help you love the skin you’re in

Nurse Sarah Bywater who has opened Brewood Skin Clinic in Church Road

She has been working in the industry for more than 20 years and has now returned to her Staffordshire roots to open a new clinic.

Sarah qualified as a registered adult nurse at Stoke Manderville Hospital in 1996 and worked for the NHS at John Radcliffe Hospital and The Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

Unfortunately, after four years she was forced to take a break from nursing when she injured her back while lifting a patient at work.

In 2000, Sarah starting working for Boots Healthcare Services and underwent rigorous training in laser skin treatments.

Sarah, who offered laser hair removal and a travel clinic immunization service, says this is where her passion for non-surgical cosmetic procedures was born as she witnessed the positive impact they could have on someone’s life.

Working at Boots also gave her the opportunity to develop her skills and build up a wealth of knowledge in the industry.

“I learned a lot about aesthetics while working at Boots. We were one of the first to offer these treatments. It was a really good place to start,” says Sarah, who worked as a laser hair removal consultant.

When Boots Healthcare Services closed its doors in 2004, Sarah began working within the private sector and continued to expand her treatment expertise before branching out on her own in 2007.

“I decided that instead of making a lot of money for other people, I should do it for myself. I opened a clinic in Shrewsbury and started working for myself. It was the first skin clinic in Shrewsbury,” explains Sarah.

Later, she stepped away from the business to focus on raising her four children and moved back to Brewood, midway between Albrighton and Penkridge, the village where she grew up. She continued to keep up-to-date on the industry and latest treatments by working clinic shifts and also completed her training to become an independent nurse prescriber.

In June, last year, Sarah started the next chapter in her career by opening Priory Skin Clinic, now known as Brewood Skin Clinic, which is based at Church House in Church Road, Brewood.

She prides herself on offering clients a highly professional, effective and confidential experience as well as a very warm welcome.

Sarah says all clients begin their journey with a one-hour long consultation, giving plenty of opportunities for them to ask lots of questions while considering suitable treatment options.

“I’m very much about enhancing people’s natural look, rather than altering the way they look. When somebody comes to me I will spend an hour getting the complete picture of that person’s lifestyle, their sleep habits, their diet, what their job is, as everything impacts on the skin,” she explains.

Once the appropriate treatment has been identified, Sarah will then explain how the treatments work, what the client can expect, after-care requirements, cost implications, risk factors and ideal treatment schedule.

Her clinic offers a wide range of non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including laser hair reduction for unwanted hair, microscleratherapy for spider veins in the legs, anti-ageing facial injections, skin peels to target a variety of skin concerns such as sun damage and dermal fillers.

Sarah also offers radiofrequency therapy, a non-surgical method of tightening your skin, and LED light therapy, which is growing in popularity, and can treat acne and reduce inflammation.

Additionally, to help skin rejuvenation, she can provide patients with prescriptive skincare, mineral make-up, and nutritional supplements.

The treatments can offer many benefits to people in different situations and help to boost confidence and wellbeing.

“It’s amazing the difference it can make. There is more to it than people getting annoyed with underarm hair. I see ladies who are struggling because they have to shave twice a day or have to wear thick layers of make-up. I can help clients who are going through menopause or perimenopause.

“It can cause dark circles under the eyes and skin goes quite dry,” explains Sarah.

“It’s been difficult starting from scratch because of Covid and so far I’ve relied on word of mouth.

“Everybody has been very positive about the clinic and it’s really nice to be building up a business in Brewood. I feel very happy in Brewood.

“It’s so lovely to be treating people again. I would do it for nothing if I could, I’m so passionate about it. I just love what I do.”