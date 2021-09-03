Council consults over plan to locate new leisure centre in park

Lichfield District Coiuncil is consulting on its proposal to site the city's new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park.

The district council has launched a six-week consultation on the proposed change of use of part of Stychbrook Park for the facility which is being built to replace Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

A report, commissioned by the authority in 2020, identified Stychbrook Park as the most suitable location for the new leisure centre in comparison to seven other council owned sites around Lichfield.

One of these was the vacant Birmingham Road site which was discounted in favour of Stychbrook Park because of the size of the site, and the challenges associated with building a leisure centre in a conservation area.

This site is also earmarked for development through the Lichfield City Centre Masterplan.

Councillor Liz Little, Cabinet Member for Major Projects, said: “We know there is a great deal of support for the construction of a new leisure centre to replace Friary Grange but are equally aware that some people have concerns about choosing a park as the location as it will take away some of the existing green space.

“Because we are changing the use of some of the park from open space to a leisure centre we need to give residents the opportunity to put forward their own views on this change of use.

“As part of the consultation process we will also be conducting a review of open space in the area surrounding Stychbrook Park to help assess the impact of taking up a part of park for the leisure centre.

“From the investigations we’ve already completed, we believe that Stychbrook Park could be a suitable site.

"All of this information and what we collect from this consultation will be used to help us make a final decision on whether we make Stychbrook Park a definite choice rather than a preferred one, and start drawing up designs for the leisure centre building."

The report recommending Stychbrook Park as the location for the new leisure centre is available on Lichfield District Council’s website at https://democracy.lichfielddc.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=138&MId=1641

The council has also set up a website to provide information and updates about the leisure centre project and answer frequently asked questions at http://leisuredevelopment.lichfielddc.gov.uk/

Comments on the proposal should be emailed to lichfieldleisuredevelopment@lichfielddc.gov.uk or sent in writing to Lichfield Leisure Development Team, Lichfield District Council, District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield WS13 6YY.