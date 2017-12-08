Can you recognise the Christmas songs being played on this vibrator?

Christmas is as much about songs as it is food, family and gifts.

They’re drummed into our heads from a very young age, so it’s not surprising that people are really good at recognising them even when played on a vibrator.

Whether it’s Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls or something else, the MysteryVibe Crescendo smart vibrator is seemingly capable of playing them all.

It’s not just Christmas songs the Crescendo is good at either – it’s won tons of plaudits for its primary purpose too.

Anyone who already has the toy will be receiving the festive vibrations through an update on the app – bringing a whole new meaning to Jingle Bells – while there’s also still time to consider it as a Christmas gift.