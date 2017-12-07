Ouch! This guy’s sunburn resulted in some serious swelling

A man from Texas has gone viral after sharing pictures of his head after suffering a major sunburn.

Cade Huckabay, 21, shared pictures on Twitter of a truly horrific sunburn he received six-months ago. The pictures shocked the social network, earning over 98,000 retweets in just two days.

“I got the sunburn about six months ago while I was mowing a field. I shaved my head a day or two before mowing to see what it would look like,” said Cade.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it while I was working so I forgot to put on sunscreen or wear a hat for hours. I didn’t realise how bad it was until the next day when it really started to swell.”

In the photos Cade posted, he is able to push his forehead and leave a sizeable dent. This left many on Twitter asking “how does that even happen?”

Luckily for us, Dr Jeff Foster, who has a private GP practice at Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, gave us an explanation.

“It is just subcutaneous oedema – fluid under the skin that is pushing against a hard skull so it looks very dramatic,” he said.

(Cade Huckabay/PA)

“Because of the nature of your skull, the fluid has to run down somewhere as it won’t stay on top of your head due to gravity. So it slides down onto your forehead creating a wobbly, bumpy, spongy area that you can press with your finger. It will eventually be reabsorbed into the body.”

Let that be a lesson to you – always wear sun cream.