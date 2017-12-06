The internet raised more than $100,000 for this YouTuber who lost his home in California wildfires

A YouTuber has received more than $100,000 in donations after releasing a video showing what was left of his house after wildfires swept through his area.

William Osman, who makes videos using a laser, shared a video with his 324,000 subscribers on Tuesday showing the devastation the Thomas Wildfire wreaked on his home.

The fire in Ventura County, Los Angeles, has overtaken more than 50,000 acres of land, and caused thousands to leave their homes.

David Wilner, a friend of Osman and his wife Chelsea, set up a crowdfunding page to help the couple rebuild their lives.

Wilner wrote on GoFundMe: “William and Chelsea Osman are, for lack of a better word, great people and a couple that was made for each other.

“They just began their lives as a married couple a little over a year ago and on a positive journey in their lives by moving into their own studio apartment.”

Osman's Fire Relief https://t.co/Y9kz0z2gLr please help them out if you can William is a great Youtuber and he is very creative and funny, hope they can recover from this and start making videos again. best of wishes for you guys — Exoticdonkey (@ExoticDonkey14) December 6, 2017

He goes on to ask for donations to help the couple through this difficult time, and his followers responded powerfully.

In only 22 hours, the page raised $127,000 for the pair. When it became clear the page was going to raise significant funds, Wilner wrote: “The Osmans are beyond grateful for everybody’s generosity during this tough time.”