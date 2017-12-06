How the gravity-defying invisible box challenge took over the internet

The latest new craze to take over Twitter involves placing an imaginary box on the ground and pretending to step over it.

It looks a bit like this.

Except it isn’t really new at all.

The video that started it all off was posted back in August by 18-year-old student Dontez Hines.

Stepping over you haters like?? pic.twitter.com/RDbyl8ywlf — teedoe (@thecvmevp) August 18, 2017

“I was just messing around one day and asked my buddy to record me doing it and it turned out to be pretty close to perfect so I decided to post it,” he said.

“Ever since then it’s gotten a lot of attention.”

It’s getting a whole lot more attention now thanks to high school student Ariel Olivar, the cheerleader who reignited interest in the stunt with her rendition of it. Or renditions, she put her own twist on it, too.

but wait, there's a pt 2 pic.twitter.com/b8JBgeRZdh — ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017

Ariel put her own versions up over the weekend, and they have really captured the internet’s imagination.

How’s it done?

“It’s hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “It is actually kind of challenging keeping it there.

“The technique…is to bring the other leg higher than the other as if you are actually stepping over a box.”

It’s inspired a wave of other people to give it a go, too.

Much older. Much heavier. Much shorter box. First try. Maybe not… terrible? Lol pic.twitter.com/XkfQRegZZS — Will Presti (@WillPresti) December 3, 2017

If you’re having a go at home, just be aware, it’s not as easy as Dontez and Ariel make it look.