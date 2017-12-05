This student accidentally committed to wearing a Christmas tree costume all term

When Kelsey Hall asked Twitter for 1,000 retweets in exchange for wearing a Christmas tree outfit, she probably wasn’t expecting it to happen.

On Sunday she took to social media in her uncomfortable costume, asking for the hallowed 1,000 retweets. What she got was more than 14,000, meaning she definitely had to keep her part of the bargain – to wear the eye-catching fancy dress to every class for the rest of her university semester.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

As the retweets rolled in, it was clear Kelsey may have been regretting her choice.

Guys I️ really don’t want to do this — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

“What’s your biggest regret in life?” Me: This https://t.co/qU4O0opsZ6 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

However, she kept up her end of the deal, for the first day at least. She even became a campus celebrity!

Will she continue to wear the stunning outfit until the end of term? Twitter is counting on it.

You're the shining icon our generation deserves in these dark times ?? — Soy Boy (@MattPolitic) December 5, 2017

I shall now follow you to enjoy seeing every picture of proof you doing this to bring joy and happiness to my life 🙂 Thank you so much 🙂 — icedbroom (@icedbroom_Wot_) December 5, 2017

Come to think of it, maybe this challenge needs to be extended.