Advertising
This couple heard music in a shopping centre and couldn’t help but dance
This pair are teaching us all a lesson in finding the joy in small moments.
A couple’s impromptu dance in a shopping centre has gone viral after being shared on Facebook.
Les and Eleanor were captivated by the dulcet tones of Lewis Carroll, 20, a member of the Music 4 U Integrated Stage School when on a trip to the Aberdeen Trinity Centre on Thursday last week.
They began to twirl each other around in perfect time, and luckily a passer-by filmed the heartwarming moment.
It went so viral that the pair were invited back a few days later to entertain shoppers yet again, and they dressed up for the occasion.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.