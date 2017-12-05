Menu

This couple heard music in a shopping centre and couldn’t help but dance

This pair are teaching us all a lesson in finding the joy in small moments.

This video is truly heartwarming(ellobo1/Getty/PA)

A couple’s impromptu dance in a shopping centre has gone viral after being shared on Facebook.

Les and Eleanor were captivated by the dulcet tones of Lewis Carroll, 20, a member of the Music 4 U Integrated Stage School when on a trip to the Aberdeen Trinity Centre on Thursday last week.

They began to twirl each other around in perfect time, and luckily a passer-by filmed the heartwarming moment.

….what a special moment ❤️?

Posted by Music 4 U on Thursday, November 30, 2017

It went so viral that the  pair were invited back a few days later to entertain shoppers yet again, and they dressed up for the occasion.

When the press got in on the action ?

Posted by Music 4 U on Sunday, December 3, 2017

