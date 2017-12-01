What did everyone find behind the first door of their Advent calendars?

Nothing sums up getting into the Christmas spirit quite like opening the first window of your Advent calendar.

Adults and children alike are filled with joy at the thought of opening the mysterious cardboard window on December 1 – but the real question is, what did everyone find?

Dunno why I act so excited to eat advent chocolate for breakfast like I don’t already eat chocolate for breakfast every other day of the year. Just feel it’s more acceptable in December #AdventCalendar pic.twitter.com/hEy111LbS4 — Carly (@xcarlyboo) December 1, 2017

Because let’s face it, as much as we love our own calendars we want to know what everyone else got too.

So here’s a roundup of some of the things people found behind their first little magical door:

Alcohol, lots and lots of alcohol

Advertising

Day 1: loving my advent calendar pic.twitter.com/5CRgnTOVYG — Jim Hansen (@fluffer9) December 1, 2017

Pork scratching for this savoury lover

My awesome husband has bought me the best-ever advent calendar: filled with pork scratchings!!! pic.twitter.com/68YCZy8ZTM — Clare Warren (@geologyclare) December 1, 2017

This lucky person got (arguably) the best Heroes chocolate AND a Yankee Candle

Advertising

Star Wars Advent Calendar Day One! I got a…thing? pic.twitter.com/gUQfq6RrVb — Tom Gilchrist and 4 others liked (@TomGilchrist) December 1, 2017

335/365 Advent #project365 #adventcalendar #december #lego #legoadventcalendar #train A post shared by Ian Parker (@iparky1) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:36am PST

Day one of the #AdventCalendar and I’m worried it’s just all the same pictures as last year but in a new order. pic.twitter.com/84SCilgXyj — Monty's Dog Nigel ? (@montysdognigel) December 1, 2017

Obviously there was lots of chocolate involved

— Ali Palmer (@_AliPalmer) December 1, 2017

And of course beauty

However, it wasn’t a happy start for some – as sheer disappointment waited behind the doors of this calendar