What did everyone find behind the first door of their Advent calendars?

Lifestyle | Published:

Here’s what people have been opening on social media.

Advent calendar (Getty)

Nothing sums up getting into the Christmas spirit quite like opening the first window of your Advent calendar.

Adults and children alike are filled with joy at the thought of opening the mysterious cardboard window on December 1 – but the real question is, what did everyone find?

Because let’s face it, as much as we love our own calendars we want to know what everyone else got too.

So here’s a roundup of some of the things people found behind their first little magical door:

Alcohol, lots and lots of alcohol

Pork scratching for this savoury lover

This lucky person got (arguably) the best Heroes chocolate AND a Yankee Candle

335/365 Advent #project365 #adventcalendar #december #lego #legoadventcalendar #train

A post shared by Ian Parker (@iparky1) on

Obviously there was lots of chocolate involved

— Ali Palmer (@_AliPalmer) December 1, 2017

And of course beauty

However, it wasn’t a happy start for some – as sheer disappointment waited behind the doors of this calendar

