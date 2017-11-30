Parents face spending hundreds on sought-after Christmas gifts as shoppers switch online

With family budgets stretched and household incomes under pressure, the cost of Christmas remains a top topic.

UK consumers are buying more than ever online with many more people choosing to shop via the internet than hitting the high street.

The cost of the Top 10 Christmas Toy List for 2017 is £829 on average, 4.6 times more than what children estimate their parents will spend this season.

Furthermore, the study, conducted by discount voucher site MyVoucherCodes reveals that 8 to 11 year-olds are the most expensive to buy for, with the cost of the Top 10 Christmas Toy List for that age group coming in at £684 – 12 per cent more than 12 to 14 year-olds.

More than 1,000 children were surveyed nationwide to find out how much they really know about their parents' Christmas spending habits.

Chris Reilly, Managing Director of MyVoucherCodes said: “The disparity between what children think parents spend on gifts at Christmas compared to what they actually spend is significant. Be sure to save money this year by looking online and searching around for the best deals.”

The site recorded a festive take on a typical news channel’s paper review, but instead of relying on adult reviewers, they have little ones leafing through toy catalogues.

Seven-year-old Stellan Powell, who features in the 5 to 7 age category video, talks eagerly about a Hatchimals toy, which he names “Skunky”.

He said of the experience: “I love looking through toy catalogues but to be able to do it on TV was so cool. I felt like a grown up in the studio and I definitely want a Hatchimal for Christmas now."