Watch: These nuns play football and sing chart-topping hits

The Dominican Sisters of Mary don’t come across as your average stereotypical nuns.

The sisters are chart-toppers with their music in the United States, and are rather fond of – and rather good at – football.

“We’re not doing it for personal glory or for the glory of the community,” said Mother Mary Assumpta Long, the convent’s mother superior. “It’s not about us. It’s about Him.”

The album, called Jesu, Joy Of Man’s Desiring: Christmas With The Dominican Sisters Of Mary, is the nuns’ third album after Mater Eucharistiae and The Rosary – Mysteries, Meditations & Music.