Watch daredevil wingsuit flyers land inside a moving plane in mid-air

Two daredevil wingsuit flyers have completed a seemingly impossible feat of landing in a moving plane in mid-air.

Thrill-seekers Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet succeeded in flying into the open door of a small aircraft after freefalling from the 4,158-metre Jungfrau summit in the Swiss Alps.

Otherwise known as the Soul Flyers, the French duo spent several months training for the stunt organised by Red Bull.

Reffet, 33, said the pair wanted to recreate a stunt carried out by another wingsuit flyer, Patrick de Gayardon, 20 years ago.

He said: “The conditions were perfect and we were well prepared, but it was still an incredibly difficult challenge.

(Red Bull)

“Going up to 4,000 metres, it physically costs a lot. Once I got in, I only thought about one thing, my buddy behind.”

Fugen added: “Right now our thoughts go to Patrick (de Gayardon), who was the first to re-enter a plane.

“We wanted to do it differently by jumping from a mountain. It is a huge achievement.”