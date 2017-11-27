To say this cat doesn’t seem happy with the dog sitting in its new bed is an understatement

Winter has reared its ugly head and with it sent whole families rushing towards the warmth of their radiators, but there’s one feline in Northern Ireland who’s missing out.

Grayson, a rescue cat living in Belfast, was treated to a lovely-looking radiator bed by his humans recently. But despite usually enjoying life up high on the window sill, Grayson decided it wasn’t exactly to his tastes.

Amber, the same family’s 10-year-old cocker spaniel, wasted no time in showing Grayson what he was missing out on.

(Gareth Smyth)

Gareth Smyth, the Belfast resident who posted the picture of Amber in Grayson’s bed to Reddit, explained Grayson climbed down after trying the new seat out and was seemingly unimpressed.

Amber, meanwhile, spotted an opportunity and has had more than one go in the bed.

“(She) seemed to appreciate the new seating option!” Gareth said.

It definitely looks like a great spot to stave off the winter.