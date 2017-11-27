This enormous dragon is made from 300 tonnes of old horseshoes

This is the giant dragon made from more than 50,000 horseshoes and which took more than 12 years to build.

Artist Jim Poolman spent more than 10,000 hours working on the 17.8-tonne piece which now stands in The Sculpture Park in Churt, Surrey.

He had to use a forklift truck to work on the project and scaffolding to reach the high points.

The horseshoes were provided by farriers across Hampshire. Some were cut in half or made into smaller pieces to fit the needs of the design.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)