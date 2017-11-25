Menu

Advertising

Prison inmates in Brazil competed in a beauty pageant and they look stunning

Lifestyle | Published:

Ten inmates took part.

The pageant is seen as a way to boost morale (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

A prison in Rio de Janiero has held a beauty pageant for inmates, with one lucky woman being crowned winner.

Ten inmates at the maximum security Talavera Bruce detention centre were given makeovers and took to the catwalk in front of fellow inmates and family.

“During this moment, I don’t feel like I am in jail,” said Michelle Rangel, 28. “My soul is freed.”

Rangel is last year’s winner; she’s currently serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

This year the title went to Mayana Alves.

Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News