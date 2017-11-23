This lot didn’t let a minor inconvenience like flooding get in the way of their nightly beer

A group of drinkers proved their commitment to their local on Wednesday by turning up to drink even as water from a flood swelled around their ankles.

In a photo shared to Facebook by Paddy Nicholson, a group can be seen in the Dowlings pub, in Mountmellick, Co Laois, sipping calmly on their pints as the floor is covered in inches of water.

According to Nicholson, 30, the group were in the pub when the flooding – from the Owenass River bursting its banks – started.

Baby it's wet but I'm thirsty Posted by Dowling's on Wednesday, November 22, 2017

“Sure it’s only a bit of water and we carried on drinking our pints, but then it started coming in the back door. Within a half-hour the water was flowing in one door and out the other.”

At this point, most would give up their evening pint and head home, but not this steadfast lot.

“Sure, we got black bags and covered our legs and done what we could … drink pints.”

The pub even put out a message on its Facebook page telling customers: “We are open but you need wellies.”

We are open but you need wellies Posted by Dowling's on Wednesday, November 22, 2017

“A good few of us went outside … and helped drop sandbags at random doors to try to keep water out, but it wasn’t great to stop water, it more slowed it down,” said Nicholson.

“So much for getting one or two quiet pints!”

More than 40 homes in the town were flooded and many were forced to stay in hotels nearby. The armed forces are now helping people get back to their homes.