Northerners aren’t happy with this pie company’s gravy
“This is what happens when you get southern ad agencies to make ads about northerners.”
A pie company from Lancashire has faced the wrath of gravy connoisseurs, after it posted a video of gravy being poured on Twitter.
Holland’s pies said “only true northerners will appreciate a pie smothered in gravy” – but made a grave error.
Too thin Holland’s. Too thin.
In fact, it caused nothing short of rage from northerners on the social media site.
Such was the outrage from those Holland’s had been trying to advertise to, they even suggested the gravy wasn’t northern at all.
In the end, after a tirade of gratuitous gravy abuse, Holland’s came up with the only logical solution.
Queue the thicker gravy.
Crisis averted.
Phew.
