Northerners aren’t happy with this pie company’s gravy

A pie company from Lancashire has faced the wrath of gravy connoisseurs, after it posted a video of gravy being poured on Twitter.

Holland’s pies said “only true northerners will appreciate a pie smothered in gravy” – but made a grave error.

Only true Northerners will appreciate a pie smothered in gravy ? pic.twitter.com/1uzD3E3zOy — Holland's (@HollandsPies) November 21, 2017

Too thin Holland’s. Too thin.

In fact, it caused nothing short of rage from northerners on the social media site.

that is not gravy!!!!!! that is a cup of tea before the milk!!!!!! as someone from wigan who takes pies very seriously I am truly traumatised ? come on guys 2017 has been stressful enough don't mess with the gravy https://t.co/X9fugnJnq0 — Gemma Tomlinson (@OMGgemma) November 22, 2017

Why are you pouring water on a pie? https://t.co/qZN1D6RYaf — Ryan (@RyanHTAFC) November 22, 2017

Someone pissed in that jug? https://t.co/qbVTIHHg7b — Oi (@_yon_mon) November 21, 2017

Such was the outrage from those Holland’s had been trying to advertise to, they even suggested the gravy wasn’t northern at all.

that is the southernest gravy i've ever seen https://t.co/zcp2Fu91zC — SABINA CALE (@SabinaCale) November 22, 2017

This is what happens when you get southern ad agencies to make ads about northeners. #PissGravy https://t.co/i6sFOTuMuz — D is for data. (@vocnorth) November 21, 2017

Dear Holland's.'true Northerners' would rather eat their flat cap and whippet after a day downt' mine than pour thin gravy on their pie. #scandalised https://t.co/H0SdQUzEV2 — ((Christina Wallis)) (@xtinewallis) November 22, 2017

In the end, after a tirade of gratuitous gravy abuse, Holland’s came up with the only logical solution.

Queue the thicker gravy.

We agree proper gravy should look like this! How thick do you like yours? #GravyGate ? pic.twitter.com/y4BS7lZZnf — Holland's (@HollandsPies) November 22, 2017

Crisis averted.

Phew.