Menu

Advertising

Here’s what Reddit users would do if they had enough money to never work again

Lifestyle | Published:

What would you spend your time on?

A woman surrounded by falling dollar bills – (maurusone/Getty Images)

Imagine someone gave you enough money to retire – what would you spend your time on instead?

Would you travel, read, cook or learn a new skill?

Reddit users have been discussing what they’d invest their time in, from education to gardening – here’s a selection of some of their hypothetical plans.

1. Every day is a school day

Happy School GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

DingleMomMcGee13: “I’d get degrees. I love learning, and would love to get a whole bunch of degrees in different scientific fields.”

2. Become a full-time artist

Bob Ross Painting GIF by NETFLIX - Find & Share on GIPHY

Advertising

3. Change the world, bit by bit

Wall E GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“I wouldn’t be able to change the whole world, but maybe just improve my little square foot of it would be a decent start.”

4. Get your garden on

Advertising

Gardener GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

jaimeoe: “Cutting my grass”

5. Work work work work work

Late Work GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

IDontWantToGrowUpYet: “Work but within something that I am purely passionate about.”

6. Learn a language, move abroad

Dele Alli Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Buy some exotic (but legal) pets

Relaxed Pokemon GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. A bit of everything

Happy Joy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Lifestyle

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News