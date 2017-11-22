Here’s what Reddit users would do if they had enough money to never work again

Imagine someone gave you enough money to retire – what would you spend your time on instead?

Would you travel, read, cook or learn a new skill?

Reddit users have been discussing what they’d invest their time in, from education to gardening – here’s a selection of some of their hypothetical plans.

1. Every day is a school day

DingleMomMcGee13: “I’d get degrees. I love learning, and would love to get a whole bunch of degrees in different scientific fields.”

2. Become a full-time artist

Advertising

3. Change the world, bit by bit

“I wouldn’t be able to change the whole world, but maybe just improve my little square foot of it would be a decent start.”

4. Get your garden on

Advertising

jaimeoe: “Cutting my grass”

5. Work work work work work

IDontWantToGrowUpYet: “Work but within something that I am purely passionate about.”

6. Learn a language, move abroad

7. Buy some exotic (but legal) pets

8. A bit of everything