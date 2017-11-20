These cops are making people’s Thanksgiving by handing out turkeys instead of tickets

A police force in the US is treating members of the public to free Thanksgiving turkeys instead of issuing tickets.

Operation Peacemaker saw officers from the Laredo Police Department in Texas hand out turkeys instead of traffic tickets.

In the video one woman can be seen weeping as the police officer, speaking Spanish, tells her she is not getting a ticket.

The turkeys were donated by a local business that wished to remain anonymous, but that didn’t stop the police chief from praising his officers.

People glad to see officers today. Disclaimer! This will make you feel good just like the officers in these pictures…. Posted by Laredo Police Department on Friday, November 17, 2017

“The officers came up with the idea and that commitment to the betterment and service to our community is what makes me proudest to be the head of such a dedicated and compassionate group of officers.”

So far, the officers have handed out 25 turkeys.