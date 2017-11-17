These brilliant animations give hilarious new meaning to classic movie lines

Phrases such as “I’ll be back” or “why so serious?” will probably immediately craft an image in our mind of a famous character or film scene.

However, when the audio is taken out of context these classic movie quotes take on a whole new meaning. And, as the work of animator Nick Murray Willis is about to show you, these changes of visual cues can be wonderfully entertaining.

His rethought movie lines were inspired by an earlier work Nick made for BBC Three called Talking Balls, in which he reinterpreted football interviews and commentary.

“It was an idea that started when watching ex-Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri on Match Of The Day,” Nick told the Press Association.

“He had such a wonderfully eccentric way of talking that I decided to literally animate his words.”

Nick said his favourite film line to animate was “you shall not pass” from Gandalf in The Lord Of The Rings series, which also featured in part one of Famous Movie Lines, animated! Cue Sir Ian McKellen the driving instructor.

Advertising

“The original aim was to do 100 quotes, but I’ve now got enough clips to make six parts in total,” said Nick.

Nick said other films you can expect to feature include Back To The Future, Planet Of The Apes, The Godfather and ET – oh, and even more McKellen.

“It’s so well-delivered and has so many comedic possibilities,” said Nick in reference to the classic actor’s line. “I’ll probably feature him in each episode in more ridiculous scenarios.”

Nick’s other most famous works include his E4 monster, which won the channel’s E Stings competition, and music videos for bands such as Angus And Julia Stone.

Advertising

WE'VE ONLY GONE AND WON!!!! ? Thanks so much to everyone that voted #e4city! So chuffed to announce my monster ident is officially E4's People's Choice champion! 😀 A post shared by Nick Murray Willis (@nickmurraywillis) on Nov 30, 2015 at 10:16am PST

Nick said you can expect more movie lines, sporting events and TV shows getting the animation treatment in the near future.

To keep up to date with those and other exciting projects from Nick, check out his YouTube channel, website and Instagram.