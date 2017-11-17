KFC baubles are now a thing to help celebrate Christmas

Fans of KFC can celebrate their love of the fast food even at Christmas.

While turkey might be the poultry most associated with December 25, KFC in New Zealand has found a way to muscle in on the festive season.

It’s created a series of KFC Christmas baubles, complete with a slick black presentation box.

We’ve always thought the Colonel was Santa anyway ? #KFChristmas is in the air, who’s ready to get the tree decorations out? Stay tuned, you might just win a set of #KFChristmas decorations for yourself… Get a closer look: https://t.co/DpxDERWZYG pic.twitter.com/8aIWRmp0yP — KFC New Zealand (@kfcnz) November 14, 2017

The decs aren’t for sale, but will be available via a giveaway, although only in New Zealand.