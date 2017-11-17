Menu

KFC baubles are now a thing to help celebrate Christmas

“The magic of KFChristmas.”

KFC Christmas baubles are available in New Zealand (KFC New Zealand)

Fans of KFC can celebrate their love of the fast food even at Christmas.

While turkey might be the poultry most associated with December 25, KFC in New Zealand has found a way to muscle in on the festive season.

It’s created a series of KFC Christmas baubles, complete with a slick black presentation box.

The decs aren’t for sale, but will be available via a giveaway, although only in New Zealand.

