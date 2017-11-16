Quiz: Can you match the Regent Street Christmas decorations to the year?

More than 300,000 LED bulbs are being used in the 2017 Regent Street Christmas lights in an installation called The Spirit Of Christmas.

Created by James Glancy Design and commissioned by The Crown Estate, shoppers will see 24 hand-crafted spirits above Regent Street in the largest lights installation in London.

The scene references the display seen above the famous shopping street in 1954.

With such a history, can you match the decorations to the year – with a few clues to help you along?