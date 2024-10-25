Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Birmingham-based Indian takeaway has been hailed 'hot stuff ' after bagging prestigious national award.

Shika’s Indian Takeaway was named a winner in the Best Takeaway Category at this year's Curry Life Awards - staged by Britain’s renowned curry magazine, Curry Life on October 13, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair.

The takeaway in Great Barr, Birmingham, is renowned for it's popular dishes including ginger chicken, a hot and dry curry, with Tandoori chicken cooked with chopped ginger, bayleaf, green chilli and garam masala and the chicken or lamb naryal, with meat cooked in herbs and spices in a mild coconut sauce.

Owner and chef Muddasir Ahmed beamed with pride at the annual celebration of British curry houses.

Muddasir Ahmed from Shika’s Takeaway

Speaking after the win, he said: "The success of the takeaway is down to our loyal customers and the hardworking staff in the kitchen and the front of house.

“Our customers have continually supported us and our staff help each other out. Customers really enjoy the flavour and quality of our food. We highlight authentic flavours so our food is tasty, with traditional and special dishes on offer.”

Shika’s Takeaway - the team receiving their award from Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and awards host Camilla Tominey.

Curry Life Media Group Editor, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "A major aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

“Over the many years we have been staging the awards, we have seen major improvements in standards and quality being offered to customers, to the point where several restaurants are now in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.”