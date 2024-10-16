Take a look inside Telford's newly refurbished McDonald's offering 'convenience of the future'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Tuesday, hungry burger fans queued as McDonald’s in the Telford Centre reopened after being closed for a month.

The Telford McDonald's team

The restaurant is owned and operated by local franchisee, Matt Winfield.

Since the refurb there are 30 additional seats for customers while improvements have also been made for restaurant crew, with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take well-deserved breaks.

Mr Winfield, who owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in Shropshire, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Telford restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year!

Inside the new refurbished Telford McDonald's

"The dining area is more contemporary with 30 additional seats, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our McDelivery partner couriers. It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Telford restaurant and I’m confident the changes will benefit both customers and our fantastic staff.”