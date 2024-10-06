The Halesowen bar that's become a leading venue for obscure and different beers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sometimes, a person who likes beer might want to try something different, something they can't get in their local.

Plenty of bars and pubs have tried to stock unique, rare and obscure drinks and provide a different type of drinking experience for their customers.

One bar which has worked to be a leading venue for obscure and different beers is Roberto's Bar on Halesowen High Street, one of the newest entrants in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025.

The micropub is based on a traditional Belgian bar, full of colour and paintings on the wall, with a cosy feeling which is highlighted by the two red Chesterfield sofas at the front of the bar.

Roberto's Bar is owned and run by Roberto Ross, who opened it up in late 2022 after moving from Digbeth, and said that he wanted to run a bar after so many years of working in the industry in different places.

Roberto Ross enjoys a pint on one of the red Chesterfield sofas

He said: "It's something I'd always wanted to do as I've been a professional beer sommelier for about 15 years and I own a little brewery in Netherton called Cult of Oak, so the bar was just and extension of what I wanted to do.