People come from all over to try the carvery at this West Midlands pub and I don't blame them

People come from all over to try the carvery at The Down Inn – and I don't blame them.

Owner Steve Ruffell-Hazel tells me the ingredients are locally sourced, the food is homemade, and the customer service is the cherry on top according to thousands of shining Tripadvisor reviews.

Steve bought the pub twenty years ago with a dream to serve delicious, hearty roasts to the community and beyond.

The Down Inn, Bridgnorth. Pictured: Drew Fellows with Yana Portyvailo

"I used to work in a Toby Carvery," he said, "but I really wanted to have my own pub and put on a carvery. I looked around for about a year. I needed a pub with enough space. I found this one and thought it was perfect.

"Twenty years on, we are still renowned for our carvery. We have people come from all over!

Chef Brad Gough with the daily carvery

"Anyone who comes here would feel like they walked into a pub 20 years earlier; the big breweries haven't taken it over or modernised it, it is just how a traditional pub should be. Homely and cosy, with a couple of open fires."