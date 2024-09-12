Universities offered new Cocktail Supreme Freshers Week partnership

The Cocktail Supreme collaboration aims to elevate the student experience by providing high-quality, easy-to-make cocktails at university events, giving students a fun, safe, and memorable start to their university journey.

The first to sign up is Cardiff University which will have Cocktail Supreme integrating their innovative cocktail machines and premium beverage supplies into the university’s Freshers Week activities.

The machines are designed to deliver a wide range of delicious cocktails and mocktails with just the push of a button, ensuring a hassle-free, consistent, and enjoyable drink experience for all students whilst helping out the throngingly busy bar staff at the same time.

Graham Connolly, CEO of Cocktail Supreme, said: "We are excited to bring a unique twist to this year's Freshers Week at universities and are hoping to sign up Birmingham and Black Country universities next.

"Our machines offer a perfect blend of convenience and quality, making it easy for students to enjoy a variety of drinks in a safe and controlled environment whilst making the bar team’s job as simple and efficient as possible."

Graham Connolly

Phil Dayment, Director of Enterprise at Cardiff University, said: “Since implementing Cocktail Supreme, we have seen remarkable improvements across the board. Not only have our cocktail sales soared, but our student staff are now much more confident and enthusiastic about serving cocktails. Last year, there was low confidence due to learning specifications. Still, now, thanks to the excellent product, installation, and customer care provided by Cocktail Supreme, our staff are happy and eager to serve.

"We have expanded our cocktail offerings from 12 to 36 cocktails, all now crafted at mixologist levels of quality. This enhancement has allowed us to compete with professional cocktail bars within the city.

Cocktail Supreme has not only boosted our sales but has also significantly enhanced our service quality and staff morale. We are thrilled with the growth in our range and quality of cocktails and look forward to continued success with Cocktail Supreme."

Cocktail Supreme’s machines are equipped with user-friendly features that ensure the preparation of drinks is quick and mess-free. With a focus on safety and quality, each cocktail machine uses pre-measured, fresh juices and purees to deliver a consistent taste experience. This ensures that every student can enjoy a high-quality drink, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic, while reducing the risk associated with improper mixing or over-pouring.

The machines are also designed to reduce wait times and improve efficiency, allowing students to spend less time in queues and more time enjoying the Freshers Week events.

Expanding the Initiative to Other Universities

Following the success of this partnership with Cardiff University, Cocktail Supreme is extending an invitation to universities across the UK to join in enhancing their campus events. With Freshers Week being a critical period for student engagement, offering a unique and safe drinking experience can significantly boost student satisfaction and event attendance.

Mr Connolly added: "Universities are always looking for innovative ways to improve student life, especially during Freshers Week," added Mr Connolly, who has been driving the growth in partnerships for Cocktail Supreme for over 8 years. "We see great potential for our cocktail machines to not only improve event quality but also promote a safer drinking culture on campuses nationwide."