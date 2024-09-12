Dudley artist strikes gold with jewellery designs for Greggs, including 22 carat sausage roll earrings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greggs has released a five-piece 22 carat gold-plated collection of jewellery to coincide with the start of London Fashion Week.

'Baked in Gold' is the British bakery chain's first official jewellery collection, which will be available online from 10am on September 13 and features Greggs favourites including Sausage roll earrings, a Jammy Heart necklace and a Greggs charm bracelet.

Each piece is hand-crafted by contemporary British artist Dion Kitson, who comes from Dudley, and prices start at £36.

Dion previously backed supporters at The Crooked House in Himley as the protested against its demolition last year.

A spokesman for Greggs said: "Greggs fans are sure to find the perfect, gloriously golden piece to take their accessory game to the next level."

Hannah Squirrell, Customer Director at Greggs said: “We’re always looking for ways that help Greggs customers share their love for the brand, and the launch of Baked in Gold is another fun way to deliver this.

"We’re excited to be teaming up with Dion as we step into the world of jewellery to deliver the fun and flavour that our customers know us for, in a unique and one-of-a-kind way.”

The collection launches in time for London Fashion Week. Photo: Greggs

Designer Dion Kitson said: “When Greggs asked me to turn their most iconic menu items into jewellery, it made sense, it's right up my street.

"Sausage roll stud earrings and Pink Jammie doughnut charms? It's about having fun with something we know and love in the UK."

The jewellery range follows a previous collaboration between Greggs and Primark in 2022 featuring branded tracksuits, bucket hats, sliders and trainers.

The link to allow people to purchase the jewellery can be found on Friday on Greggs Social Media