How to get cheaper Wetherspoon pub food and drink menu prices this week

You’ll have to be quick though, as the offer is only available for one day this week.

‘Spoons is already known for its cheap and cheerful food, and its drinks prices are often significantly cheaper than in other pubs and bars. But for one day only, it’s offering a 7.5% discount on all food and drink, including alcohol.

The deal applies at most of its pubs across England, Wales and Northern Ireland - the offer does also apply in Scotland, though alcohol will be excluded from the discount.

On Thursday, simply visit a participating Wetherspoon pub (excluding airport locations and Haven holiday park pubs) during opening hours and you’ll automatically receive the discounted price - with no voucher or code required.

Menu prices will remain the same, but the discount will be applied when you pay at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

For example, if your total bill is £10, you’ll only pay £9.25. Meal deals, such as the Thursday 'Curry Club', will also qualify for the 7.5% discount.

ent, which Wetherspoon calls “Tax Equality Day”, isn't new for the pub chain, and it's actually an annual promotion.

Discounts like these are rare at Wetherspoons though (many would argue it’s already cheap enough), making it a good opportunity to enjoy cheaper food and drinks at the pub.