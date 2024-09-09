Distinctive Oldbury pub closes down: 'I am heartbroken... sadly though, needs must'

The timber-framed Crosswells Inn on the corner of Langley's High Street and Broad Street has shut.

In a brief message posted to the pub's Facebook account on Sunday, the bosses said: "As a lot of you know we are closing our doors today.

"If you have parties booked within the next four weeks, can you please get in touch?

"All deposits will be returned.

"As you can imagine I'm heartbroken. Sadly though, needs must."

In September last year the Express & Star reported that the Crosswells had reopened under new owner Karen Cooper after previous bosses Tina and Phil Archer had retired earlier that month.