Brewery links up with West Midlands Police Museum over launch of limited edition bitter

Davenports Brewery has developed a 4.0 per cent Best Bitter called ‘The Lock Up’.

And Davenports is also donating £1 from every pint of The Lock Up sold in The Queens Head, Birmingham, to the Police Museum who are also stocking the ale in their gift shop.

Cen Hayward, Sales Director for Davenports added: “We are immensely proud of our brewing heritage.

"We see it as a huge asset. Likewise, the West Midlands Police Museum boasts a history that shaped the police and justice system across the UK, it is fascinating.

"I toured the ‘lock up’ – I didn’t linger too long in the cell but was amazed by how pioneering the police force in Birmingham were and the incredible characters attached to it, I won’t give too much away as I really feel that the museum is worth a visit, and the Bitter is most definitely worth purchasing and savouring.”

The Lock Up is brewed in Birmingham by Davenports Brewery, who in addition to creating award-winning ales since 1829, also boasts a portfolio of award-winning pubs across the Midlands.

Baron Wayne Davenport, managing director of Davenports Brewery, said: “Leading historians have said that Davenports helped shape the culture of Birmingham, it was such an important part of the fabric of society from employing people to the social element of life. Our heritage is an asset to us, and having explored the history of the West Midlands Police Museum – understanding just how pioneering the police and characters behind the force where all those years ago, I think it was a good call to name this ale after the historical lock up.”