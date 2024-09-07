Full of flavour, crispy taste and served with care – West Bromwich pub is a cut above the rest when it comes to food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The desi is a concept which combines a nice pint of beer with the sizzle and taste of a curry.

There are many places across the region which have become popular for their food, cooked in a clay oven, and for a wide selection of beers and it has become something well-known as part of the Black Country's culinary landscape.

The term is used to describe a public house which is owned or managed by a landlord of Indian origin and which serves Indian and South Asian food, while also maintaining elements of the traditional British pub.

The concept of the desi pub originated during the 1960s following widespread migration from the Indian subcontinent to the UK.

The Red Lion is an imposing sight on the edge of West Bromwich

They were first established to break the racist colour bar, which saw many non-white customers refused service, and have since evolved into a modern-day celebration of multiculturalism.

There are a growing number of pubs which, after closing or being sold due to any number of reasons, have become desi pubs and which offer a range of grilled meats, curries and other South Asian cuisine, but there is one in West Bromwich which is considered a cut above the rest.

Head down the A41 and take a left onto All Saints Way and you'll see the familiar red sign and two large, carved lions outside the Red Lion and, as you get out of your car in the sizeable car park, you will get the wonderful aroma of the spices and the grilling of the different meats on offer.

It's a wonderful precursor to the meal ahead and set me up for a meal I had been looking forward to, having enjoyed a mixed grill or two in my time and being a firm lover of curries and South Asian food.

Get the sauces and dig into the meat

Once inside, you are met with a modern and colourful bar full of different alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as a strong spirit selection and plenty of soft drinks for the young, the young-at-heart and the designated driver.

Even on a Monday evening, a lot of the tables in the restaurant area were full of families, friends enjoying a pint and a meal and dates out on a school night, so it was just as well I'd booked ahead.

The waiting staff were all friendly and led me to my table, leaving me with a menu and a chance to fully immerse myself in the world of the Red Lion, a place that says it brings you the real taste of India.

It's been doing that for 27 years under the ownership of the Purewal family and they have built a place which teemed with people and sizzled with mixed grills across both the restaurant area and the outside area, which the barman told me had been built a few years ago due to demand.

The lions are a familiar sight and remind you of where you are

Reading up on it, I'd seen that it had consistently gained outstanding reviews on rating websites and had a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ from TripAdvisor, while also winning Desi pub of the Year awards.

Looking at the menu, it looks to have done this based on keeping it simple, with no real starter menu or dessert menu and a simple selection of non-vegetarian, vegetarian, sea food and Indo-Chinese grills, chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetarian curries, and a range of sundries including rice, naan bread, pickle and side dishes.