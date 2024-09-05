Where to celebrate the end of summer in a pub with a £2 pint in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greene King is offering a selection of beers at pubs across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest for £2 to mark the end of summer, with some of the draught products on offer including Amstel, Carlsberg, Carling, Fosters and Tennent’s.

The promotion until September 18 and is available at participating pubs, including the Nickelodeon in Bentley Bridge, the Two Greens in Tettenhall, Pear & Partridge in Perton, Broadway in Short Heath, Cat and Fiddle in Great Barr, Crabmill in Oldswinford and Bear Tavern in Smethwick.

Olivia Robertson, head of marketing for Greene King pubs, said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 Pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.

"High street shops enjoy an end of summer sale, so why not your favourite local Greene King pub too.

"As always, our Greene King staff will be happy to serve all of our guests responsibly.”

The offer is available in 708 pubs nationwide, until September 18, with the choice of beverage based on individual pubs.

For a full list of participating pubs, and T&Cs for a £2 pint, go to greeneking.co.uk/deals/2-pound-pints