Pub opposite steam railway station goes up for sale a month after closing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Estate Agents Sidney Phillips has put The George in Bridgnorth up on property site Zoopla for sale for £10,000 after the previous owners sold up and closed the pub on August 3.

The pub underwent a significant refurbishment under the previous management in February 2023 which saw the meal service restored and the lounge area given a new look.

It is located on Hollybush Road and is near a bus stop which serves most of the local bus routes. It is also a stone's throw from the preserved Bridgnorth station.

The pub underwent an extensive refurbishment and is on the market for £10,000. Photo: Zoopla

Sidney Phillips has listed what anyone buying the pub would be able to take on, which includes a five bedroom inn, three section main bar and dining facilities for up to 80 people, a flat for the owners and trade gardens.

A full description of the pub on the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) website said: "A family owned inn, furnished to a high standard with four star accommodation.

"There is a large lounge bar featuring exposed beams and real fires with live music on Saturday evenings. To the rear of the bar is a comfortable small snug area.

"Locally sourced food is served in the lounge and dining area.

The George has been put up for sale. Photo: Zoopla

"There is a south facing roadside patio with a small covered area for smokers.

"The bus stop immediately opposite is served by most of the local bus routes."

To find out more about the pub and to make a bid, go to zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67678915/.