I like a good meal, so here are some of the places I would recommend

I've lived in this region nearly all my life and have experienced many of the tastes, flavours and smells of eateries and alehouses, from fine dining to a burger bought on a night out from a hut in the street.

As part of National World's Food and Drink Month, I have taken time to look over the region and pick some of my favourite places from different cuisines to eat and drink from places I have been to.

Some are well-known and popular places, others might be less well-known, but they're all places I've enjoyed a good meal from and would happily recommend to anyone.

Dilshad Indian Restaurant, Berry Street, Wolverhampton

Down a quiet lane lies a place that never fails to satisfy for taste

Wolverhampton has always had places you could go to find a good curry on an evening, with Cleveland Street once boasting three places, and other restaurants have come and gone over time.

One has remained in place and is almost something of a hidden gem, being located away from the maddening rush of Wolverhampton on a Friday or Saturday night just behind the Grand Theatre.

Upon entry, you will see numerous photos and signed pictures from stars of stage and screen, indicating where these people decided to dine after a sold-out evening show or an afternoon matinee performance.

I have been to this place numerous times, taken dates there and enjoyed a late night curry with friends after watching the Rugby in one of the pubs, and it's a warm and welcoming place that always feels familiar.

Being a bit of a spice head, I always order the Naga special, a mixture of chicken in a hot and tasty pickle sauce, complimented with a tandoori roti, pilau rice and a pint of Cobra.

If it's good enough for me and the stars of the big stage, then give it a try yourself.

Rodeos, Canal Wharf, Wolverhampton

Rodeos provides a little bit of the wild west in the centre of Wolverhampton

A place where you don your best cowboy hat, loosen your belt and tuck in to a range of freshly cooked BBQ, all while listening to top quality entertainment.

It's a place that makes you feel welcome from the minute you step in, with friendly and attentive staff and a rustic feel to the restaurant.

You can sit at tables or even settle down inside a covered booth and take in the cowboy paraphernalia, with the owner Simon Parton making regular trips to the United States to source items and also book entertainment.

That is something Rodeos prides itself on as some of the top names in Country music have performed there, as well as tribute acts for the likes of Dolly Parton.

Of course, you judge a restaurant by its food and the place comes up trumps with wonderfully cooked food zinging with flavour, ranging from steaks to ribs to chicken and all other BBQ items.

If you're feeling brave, there's also a number of eating challenges, from the infamous seven death wings to a stacked eight-burger challenge and the huge one-hour BBQ platter challenge, so you won't go home hungry.

Bella Restaurant, Bath Row, Wolverhampton

Bella is a place with a warm welcome and top notch food

One of my all-time favourite Italian restaurants was Pepitos on School Street in Wolverhampton, which was a place that had great food, a great ambience and just felt like home.

Sadly, it closed in 2009 and despite some other places being warm and welcoming, I struggled to find an Italian restaurant that was comparable to Pepitos.

However, my mother Diane wanted to celebrate her birthday at Bellas in Chapel Ash in Wolverhampton, so I went along and instantly found it to be comfortable, welcoming and full of nice smells, which is always a good start.

The food itself was superb, crispy calamari with the right amount of aioli, spaghetti bolognese covered in aged and mature parmesan cheese and refreshing, cold and fizzy pints of Peroni to compliment the meal.

I've been back several times since and always enjoyed my meals there, as well as the staff being friendly and keen to ensure you enjoy your meal and your stay there.

Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory, Hurst Lane, Tipton

The Desperate Dan Cow Pie is just one of the wonderful pies on offer

It's a Black Country institution which has continued to reinvent itself over time, but also provide a traditional meal made with local ingredients and cooked to perfection.

A visit to Mad O'Rourkes is like taking a step back in time to a place where people sat at wooden tables and dined on pies with potatoes and drank local ales.

You can almost feel the sawdust under your feet as you walk in, while the tiled interior and wooden beams are a symbol of a long-lost era and the smells from the kitchen begin to make your mouth water.

You can enjoy steaks, pork chops and sausages and Black Country delicacies like faggots and grey peas, but the main event is the selection of pies on offer.

From the enormous, four pound Desperate Dan cow pie to the Ruby Murray curry pie to the minted lamb pie and vegetarian options, there is a pie for everyone, all served with the famous battered chips.

Wash that down with a pint of Lumphammer and you've had yourself a bostin' time.

Ming Moon, Stafford Road, Oxley

Plenty of choice and lots of colour at Ming Moon

Sometimes, when you can't decide exactly what you want and you need a bit of choice, you can always head to an all-you-can-eat Chinese restaurant and try the glistening wares on offer.

I like a nice Chinese meal and I'm partial to other types of Asian cuisine, so this place is one that works well as it caters to all my tastes and provides them in a comfortable setting.

Take a seat inside the restaurant, order yourself a pint of Tsingtao and then go and fill your plate full of noodles, rice, beef, chicken, pork and even some fried squid in black bean sauce.

It's a place that can be noisy and chaotic, but always seems to work and is always busy, although I would warn you to be prepared to hear the birthday song on a regular basis, usually with a member of staff noodling away on the saxophone.

Buenas Burritos, Park Street, Walsall

Neil Snook takes great pride in the burritos he makes, which are very moreish

When you think of Mexican food, you tend to think of cantinas full of tacos, enchilladas, hot sauces and tamales, served up with the sounds of Mexico in the background.

One place you wouldn't expect it, but which does it exceptionally well, is Buenas Burritos in Walsall town centre, a van set up on the high street.

The owner Neil said he started the business after being inspired by a former girlfriend's love of the food and he has taken that love and created a product which is very moreish and very tasty.

Visitors to Buenas Burritos are given a range of choice, with burritos available with chicken, beef or as a vegetarian option, filled with rice, kidney beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeños, coriander, sour cream and guacamole.

There is also the Amigo burrito, which is a larger version of the standard offering, served with whatever sauce the customer wants, ranging from mild right up to ghost chilli.

You find yourself overwhelmed with the flavours coming from the burrito as you take a bite. Just take you carry napkins as it can get a bit messy.

Hobbs and Sons, Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

Hobbs and Sons is a step back in time and gives a wonderful flavour to a visit to the Black Country Living Museum

Some food places inside museums can be bland, homogeneous and full of dull, uninspiring food.

Hobbs and Sons, however, does not fit that description and actively works to ensure every customer enjoy the fish and chips fried in beef dripping.

Since opening in 2009, it has become one of, if not the most, popular parts of any visit to the museum, with long queues visible throughout the day as people wait to get their hands on a portion of fish and chips from staff members in authentic period clothing.

The fish is wonderfully crisp and tangy, with the beef dripping really bringing out the colour in the batter, while the chips leave that lovely smell of salt and vinegar on your fingers afterwards.

As food options at a museum go, it's hard to beat and definitely worth queuing for.

Penn Balti, Penn Road, Wolverhampton

Award-winning for a reason. Penn Balti is a place to go for a great curry

Let's bookend this list with another Indian eatery and one which is an award-winning place with food that tingles the tastebuds.

Set around a number of other takeaways and three pubs in the Penn district of Wolverhampton, this is one of my most regular takeaway venues, with the Naga chicken an absolute must.

The chefs are award winners and you can tell why as the curries are creamy, full of spice and with tender, well-cooked meat or, if you are vegetarian, an excellent array of vegetables.

I have never been disappointed in a meal from this place, which has even taken a curry like the chicken korma and turned it from a bland and dull meal into something flavourful, sharp and very tasty.

Order one today with the pilau rice, sag aloo and a keema naan and you can thank me later.