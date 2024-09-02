New Italian restaurant complete with covered terrace to open in the West Midlands this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

La Bellezza will be coming to Paradise on Chamberlain Square in Birmingham at the end of this year. It is the latest restaurant venture from the Big Mamma Group, a group of food-loving Italians with an ambition to bring the best of Italian cuisine to the West Midlands.

The new restaurant follows successful venues in Paris, Madrid and Milan and aims to bring authentic Italian produce, such as Puglian burrata from Salvatore Montrone and 22-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano DOP from Paolo Gennari, alongside homemade dishes.

It will provide a dining experience for up to 150 people, plus around 25 people on the outdoor covered terrace.

Co-founders Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux said in a statement: "Our main goal as restaurateurs is to bring to life the warmth and generosity of those little trattorias you find hidden throughout Italy.

All the dishes will be homemade and follow authentic recipes. Photo: Jérôme Galland

"La Bellezza will be the epitome of this.

"We are hugely excited to be coming to Birmingham, not only to be part of its incredibly vibrant restaurant community but to also bring our superb Italian products, which we spent three years personally sourcing from small family-run artisans, to another major European city."

To find out more about La Bellezza and about Big Mamma Group, visit bigmammagroup.com/en/trattorias/la-bellezza.