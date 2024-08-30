Popular community pub reopens with renovated bar after major refurb investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ashwood Inn on Sandringham Place in Wordsley reopened on August 22 following a major investment of £362,000 by Proper Pubs, the wet-led operator of Admiral Taverns.

The pub has undergone a complete transformation and now hosts a brand new function room, accommodating up to 100 people, as well as new flooring, furniture, fixtures and fittings throughout.

There is also a newly-renovated bar area complete with a lounge and a dedicated games section with a brand new pool table, darts board and five flatscreen televisions with Sky and TNT Sports.

Outside, the Ashwood Inn features brand new lighting and signage to greet customers, as well as an updated seating area for visitors to enjoy during the warmer months.

The pub has reopened following a major refurbishment

Sandra Pemblington, operator of the Ashwood Inn, said: “We had a wonderful time during our opening weekend.

"It was amazing to celebrate with so many of our family, friends and customers, both old and new.

"The reception we’ve received from the community has been fantastic already and we can’t wait to continue showing off everything that the Ashwood Inn has to offer.

A newly installed gaming area is also available for people to use

"On behalf of myself and [husband] Steve, we’d like to thank our fabulous staff, everyone who came out to support us and of course to the team at Proper Pubs for helping to bring our vision to life.”

On top of the wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, the Ashwood Inn hosts a regular schedule of entertainment such as live music performances, disco and karaoke nights, weekly quizzes, bingo and games evenings.

The pub said it is also keen to support as many local charities as possible, including hospices, homeless shelters and children’s charities through regular fundraising events and initiatives.

The inside of the pub has a bright and more modern look

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Ashwood Inn looks absolutely phenomenal and I’m delighted that the reopening was such a success.

"Sandra, Steve and the team have worked incredibly hard to get everything ready in time and I’m excited to see them unlock the pub’s full potential.

"On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Sandra and Steve Pemblington, every success for the future in making the Ashwood Inn a fantastic hub of the community."