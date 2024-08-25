New lease of life for historic city centre pub under new management

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The first day of serving pints and welcoming customers at the Beacon on Tuesday marked a new chapter in the life of a pub which has been part of the scenery on Tamworth Street since the early 20th century.

It open as the Acorn in the 1910s and was a featured part of the community for decades, even surviving plans to demolish it in the 1970s by Allied Breweries, and had taken on a new life as the Pig and Truffle in 1988, the name due to the presence of a two foot pottery pig called Percy.

The pub has been part of the city centre for more than 100 years and has undergone several name changes

The pub closed its doors suddenly in October last year after owners Real Brewing Pub Company went into administration, but was bought earlier this year by Stoke-on-Trent based brewers Titanic Brewery and given an extensive refurbishment, as well as a new name in the Beacon.

The new pub name recognises Lichfield’s Beacon Park, which is also home to a statue of the captain of the Titanic, Stoke-on-Trent-born Edward Smith.