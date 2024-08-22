Opportunities open to work at popular festive market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The organisers of Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Marketing are looking to recruit more than 300 staff to support the stalls when the market returns to the city centre on November 1.

The event’s organisers, Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, are looking to fill a range of customer-facing and behind the scenes roles ranging from bar staff, catering assistants and salespeople on gift stalls, to kitchen assistants and porters.

There is a mix of part-time and full-time roles working alongside the German stallholders and their core team of staff, with hourly rates starting at £12 per hour.

Applications for all vacancies are now open on the market’s official website at thebfcm.co.uk/birminghams-frankfurt-christmas-market/

Interviews will take place on a rolling basis from September 4 and continue in the run up until the market opens on November 1.

The beer and Gluhwein stalls will be kept busy throughout the period the market is open. Photo: Birmingham Council

The Victoria Square bandstand will see Monday ‘open mic’ sessions returning to give young, up and coming performers and musicians a chance to showcase their talents, with the best two acts performing in a primetime December slot.

Choirs from local schools, charities and community groups will also feature on the market’s community music programme.

German musicians will perform weekday lunchtimes and evenings daily, with local performers performing between 12pm and 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about the Frankfurt German Market, go to thebfcm.co.uk