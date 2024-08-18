Independent spirit and great beer make Green Duck Brewery unique and special

Set inside Gainsborough Trading Estate just outside the town centre, Green Duck is a celebration of the independent spirit of brewing in the region and has developed a fun, comfortable and family-friendly place to sell its products - and bring people in to enjoy them.

The taproom of the Green Duck Brewery is an expansive room which opens every week on Fridays and Saturdays and offers up to 18 taps of beer and cider, as well as a large range of gins and rums and cocktail menu with a lot of variety.

Alex Hill with Luna inside the taproom

Taproom manager Alex Hill said the room had been part of the original plans for the brewery when it opened in 2013 and spoke about how it was set up.

He said: "When the brewery opened, this was always part of the original concept of what Green Duck was going to be, and while we don't for one minute think that we were the first taproom in the UK, we're definitely up as one of the first doing the classic American-style brewery taproom in an industrial setting.

"That means having things like wide open spaces and windows next to the brewery so that you can see the brewing system and be part of the process in a way.

"That was always the intention and it was very much a combination of an American taproom culture and German bierkeller-style seating which, hopefully, will get people talking to each other."