We asked Black Country folk for their memories of long-lost pubs and what became of them

The region has dozens of breweries, brewing delights like Holden's Golden Glow, Black Country Ales's Pig on the Wall and Banks's Mild, while old-fashioned pubs with pork scratchings, snugs and benches to sit can be found in all corners.

The pub has been a focal point of life in the region for many, acting as a place to meet friends, to take dates, to play a game of darts or pool or just to take a seat, enjoy a pint and watch the world go by.

Many people can remember their first pub and their first pint in the pub, as well as the places that they frequented in their youth and then into their later years.

The Saracens Head also sits in the centre of Dudley

I can remember working in and drinking in the Battle of Britain pub near my home in Wolverhampton, while I celebrated my 18th birthday in the Quarter House and visited the Chindit on a number of occasions, usually to pick up my dad, but also as a place to take friends.

While the Chindit remains, the other two pubs are long gone, closing down, then being demolished to make way for housing and shops, and that has been the case for a lot of pubs that people remember.

In Dudley town centre, there are more than 10 pubs within an easy walk of each other, from the traditional Court House, to the more modern Full Moon Wetherspoons, but for some of those shopping at the market or walking around the town centre, there were memories of many more.