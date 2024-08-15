A hidden gem, place of welcome and a step back in time – Wolverhampton cafe that has it all

In a corner of Tettenhall, just behind Majestic Wine Warehouse on the A41, sits Cupcake Lane cafe, a place making use of the space provided by a former railway station and providing a welcome stop for walkers taking on the South Staffordshire Railway Walk between Claregate and Wall Heath.

The cafe occupies the platform and waiting rooms of the former Tettenhall station, which was on the Wombourne Branch Line and served the community between its opening in 1925 and closure in 1932 and had been a park ranger station, but then laid dormant for years until the cafe opened in 2014.

Walking into the station area, it feels like going back into time, heading along the platform and seeing the wooden roof, while a large area of tables and seating has been set up alongside the platform edge.

Emma and Michael have run the cafe for six years

The cafe was opened by Michelle Butler and Lorraine Lane in 2014, which helped to revive a building which had become derelict, and has been run by husband and wife Michael and Emma Dockery since July 2018.

Michael said he and his wife had spent a lot of time working to update and modernise the kitchen, as well as make changes to the menu and arrangements around the cafe when they took over.

He said: "When we first took over, we decluttered because there was a lot of stuff here, for instance, the previous owners didn't cook anything from fresh, it was all microwaved stuff.