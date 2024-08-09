See inside Walsall pub's refreshed bar and dining areas following refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pub in Bosty Lane, part of Sizzling Pubs, was recently reopened by one of the regulars, Alan Davies, who has been visiting the White House for more than 40 years.

Alan cut the ribbon as part of a reopening ceremony to welcome back locals.

It now has a brighter modern look with a refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area.

The White House

A new Sizzling Pubs White House menu has been introduced.

The pool area

General manager Sarah Yeomans said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the White House’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.”

The interior

The family-friendly pub hosts a popular quiz every Wednesday from 8pm, as well as a 'golden oldie' singalong 2pm to 4pm once a month on Tuesdays which can be pre-booked at no cost. The pub also has live entertainment once a month on a Saturday night, with details on the White House Facebook page.

Inside The White House

The White House has a dog-friendly bar area along with water and treats available on request.