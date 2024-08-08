Black Country pub to reopen after £362,000 refurb

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ashwood Inn on Sandringham Place in Wordsley is set to reopen on Thursday, August 22 after a major investment of £362,000.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Husband and wife Sandra and Steve Pemblington will take on the running of the pub and said they were looking forward to meeting local residents and getting an in-depth understanding of their needs to ensure they cement the Ashwood Inn at the heart of the community.

Sandra Pemblington said: “The pub is looking absolutely incredible already and we can’t wait to get behind the bar to meet all our customers and show off the pub’s new look.