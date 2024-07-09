What makes a great desi pub? We explain what they are and what they have to offer

There are many places across the region which have become popular for their food, cooked in a clay oven, and for a wide selection of beers - and it has become something well-known as part of the Black Country's culinary landscape.

But what is a desi pub, what kind of food is available to buy and what area of the region has the best or most popular desi pub?

As part of the Black Country festival and the run-up to Black Country Day this Sunday, July 14, let's take a look at what makes a pub a desi pub and the food behind it.

What is a desi pub?

The term is used to describe a public house which is owned or managed by a landlord of Indian origin and which serves Indian and South Asian food, while also maintaining elements of the traditional British pub.

Popular places in the region include the Desi Yew Tree in Wolverhampton. Photo; Google Street Map

How did the concept of a desi pub originate?