Inside a premier Wolverhampton pub - perfect for watching and talking about sport with a family feeling

Boasting a history of more than 100 years, the Cleveland Arms on Stowheath Lane in Moseley Village in Wolverhampton has taken on many forms over the years as a dance hall and a music venue, with Slade and the Montanas among those to have rocked the stage there.

Since it was bought by Michael Adamson in 1989, the pub has radically changed from how it looked at the time, with Michael's son and current manager Will explaining how the pub looked and how it changed over time.

He said: "It's probably one of the oldest boozers around and when my dad took it over in 1989, it was a function room, a cocktail bar and also had a bar and lounge, so it was nothing at all like what it's like today and really had seen better days.

The Cleveland Arms has been part of the community for more than 100 years

"He began work to update it, with work in 1992 done to change the function room into a Mr Cues, with five pool tables, a skittle alley, MTV and screens on the walls, as well as a jukebox on the wall which would play the latest hits for you.

"We did that for about six or seven years and we've also always been a sport pub, with big screens for England games, so we started putting up more screens and then, in 2001, we knocked down the wall down to make the whole pub into one."

The refurbishment work in 2001 helped to create a space of 5,200 square feet with 28 screens all around the pub and five Sky boxes, something Mr Adamson said sometimes wasn't enough due to the amount of demand for sports at the pub.