Warm and friendly pub set inside a lovely village

The Harp Hotel is a notable landmark of Albrighton High Street, cast with a cream-coloured exterior and easy to spot from any direction.

The pub is a familiar landmark in the village

Purchased by Black Country Ales, and totally refurbished and reopened in April 2021, it now has one large U shaped room with a central bar and the standard furnishings of the brewery and pub owner.

For licensees Liz Bryce and Phil Handley, the Harp started out as a relief management job during the Covid-19 pandemic but, as Ms Bryce puts it, they fell in love with the place and the surroundings.

Liz Bryce said the pub was a lovely place in a beautiful setting

She said: "Myself and Phil have been here for three years and had been working for Black Country Ales, running the Courthouse in Dudley before that for five years, but during the pandemic, we couldn't open our pub, but they could open this one.

"Black Country Ales asked us to come in and relieve it for four weeks, but we liked it so much that we decided to stay as it's just such a lovely area and fantastic to live in and be there.

"It's just from town to countryside and I like the greenery and the cosiness of the place, plus we had come from such a big pub in Dudley and I just found this to be so cosy and it's just picture perfect."

The pub on the inside carries a familiar look to other pubs under the Black Country Ales name, with a large bar and padded seating and snugs throughout the bar area, while there is a very large outside area with a covered and well upholstered smoking area and a substantial gazebo, together with a serving hatch.

The outdoor area is a spacious one

Ms Bryce said the refurbishment which was done before they moved in had given the pub a new lease of life, saying that it had been in poor condition beforehand.

She said that she and her partner had developed a great rapport with customers from the first day they'd moved in and said they had all embraced how Black Country Ales run pubs.

She said: "The pub reopened during lockdown and that meant we were doing table service in the pub, which was hard work, but it meant that we got that personal touch with the customers because of it.

The bar area carries a familiar feel to other Black Country Ales pubs

"We've definitely developed that relationship with customers and we do a lot of charity work in the community, including raising money for a defibrillator in the local phone box.

"People like to come in here as we concentrate on providing great ales, the pub is clean and tidy and we maintain it very well."

Speaking of ales, the pub always has the Black Country Ales standards of Bradley's Finest Golden, Fireside and Pig on the Wall on tap and will have up to 12 hand-pulls available for beer and cider and with a regularly changing number of ales and a price range between £3.95 and £4 for a pint.

The seating provides comfortable areas for people to sit together

The pub also does a range of other drinks, including lagers such as Carling and Staropramen and a number of bottled beers, and spirits drinkers are well catered for with a selection of gins and whiskies on offer.

Snacks such as cobs, sausage rolls pork pies and scotch eggs are on the bar, all freshly made in the pub.

Ms Bryce said the pub was special to her because of it being an extension of the community.

She said: "I can't put my finger on what makes it special, but it is just a lovely pub inside a lovely village and it feels just like the sort of place you can walk into and feel welcome."