What's your favourite plaice? – See our list of the 21 best chippies for a cheeky takeaway
We asked Express & Star readers to suggest their favourite place to get the best classic fish and chip supper after National Chip Day.
Over a 24-hour period, more than 300 social media users have had their say on what the best fish and chip takeaway is in the Black Country, with some receiving dozens of likes.
Suggestions ranged from classic regular chips and crispy fish, to the orange battered variety we Black Country folk know and love.
So without further ado, here are the Express & Star's readership suggestions on where to get the most sinfully delicious fish and chip dinner this afternoon.
Holyhedge Road Fish Bar, Hollyhedge Road, West Bromwich. Hollyhedge received lots of popularity online, with the cheeky social media savvy group even inviting us down for cheeky bag of chips.
Bentley Fish Bar, Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Walsall: Christine Garrington's suggestion of Bentley Fish Bar went down a treat as 16 people gave the comment a like, obviously agreeing with her vote.
Black Country Chippy, Great Bridge, Tipton: Michael York said that Black Country Chippy has the best chips in the Black Country, with their comment receiving 17 likes in only a few hours.
Blue Submarine, Middlepark Road, Dudley: Rianne Marvin said that the brilliantly named Blue Submarine in Dudley is the winner, receiving six likes for her suggestion.
Victoria Chippy, Owen Street, Tipton: Graham James Colbourne, made a great suggestion of the Victoria Chippy, which received five likes and even one heart, steady on.
Sofi's Plaice, Castle Street, Dudley: Tracey Humphries suggest Sofia's Plaice in Dudley, receiving seven likes, with Robert Joan Scriven also agreeing.
The Plaice to Eat, High Street, Brownhills. Lisa Morgan said that the Brownhill's based Plaice to Eat is the best, saying that they serve 'proper beef dripping chips'.
Hobbs and Sons Fish and Chip Shop, Discovery Way, Dudley: arguably not a high street chippy, but very much still valid in our eyes, Gary Jones simple said 'Hobbs and Son's, Black Country Living Museum' receiving massive support.
Mario's Other Plaice, Howdle's Lane, Brownhills: This five star chippy was nominate more times than we could read. John Birch said that it is 'by far the best', also linking to their website.
Tasty Plaice, Causeway Green Road, Oldbury: Shaun Maloney had some strong words to say about Tasty Plaice, even complimenting the staff, he said 'Tasty Plaice, Langley. Pure quality and very polite staff'.
Dr Vinegars, Dudley Road, Oldbury: Another one with a few recommendations, Dr Vinegars in Oldbury is classed as a staple by locals, Stuart Davies said it 'can't be beaten'.
Gills High Street Fish Bar, High Street, Bilston: Gills fish shop in Bilston is also popular with takeaway lovers, with three people agreeing with Jackie Showell.
Birches Bridge Fish Bar, Wolverhampton Road, Wolverhampton: Billbrook based Birches Road Fish Bar received plenty of votes, with Patricia Anne saying that is one of the best.
The Island House, Stafford Road, Wolverhampton: Karen Morris Chilton particularly likes the kebab meat at The Island House, saying it is great, but also that the chips are 'lovely'.
Zara's Chippy, Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton: Toni-Louise Curley particularly likes Zara's, saying that they have 'the best chips around here'.
Hooked on Fish, High Street, Cradley Heath: Jamie Taylor got an amazing six likes with his suggestion Hooked on Fish, obviously people agree.
George's Dudley Fields, Bloxwich: Carolyn Morris said that George's on Dudley Fields is the best, saying they have 'amazing food and lovely staff' and five people agreed.
Warstones Fisheries and Pizza, Warstones Drive, Penn: Pritesh Patel gave a very sensible suggestion of Warstones Fisheries and Pizza, with five people agreeing.
Carl's Chip Shop, Ridding Lane, Wednesbury: Mandy Westwood suggested Carl's in Wednesbury, with eight people all agreeing with her.
Nemo's, Lake Street, Dudley: To finish our tastey list, John Rowlands said that Nemo's in Gornal is by far the best, with his suggestion receiving six amazing likes.
Ocean Fryer, Cleveland Street, Wolverhampton: Jeffery Spence suggested the Ocean in Wolverhampton, battering the competition with over 10 likes.