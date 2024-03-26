Express & Star
33 Black Country restaurants given new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 restaurants in the Black Country, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

By Lauren Hill
Published
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

The ratings represent the amount of marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Rated 5

  • Golden Lion, Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 21

  • Subway at Penn Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 28

  • SoDelicious at 21 Bargate Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 19

  • Penny's Cafe at 566 Penn Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 18

  • Bushbury Cafe at 347 Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

  • Jacks Cafe, Frederick Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

  • The Cafe at 1 Showell Circus, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

  • Zooma at 38 Swan Shops, Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

  • Lucky Twins at Pearson Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 13

  • Manna Soup Kitchen at New Testament Church Of God Harvest Temple, 173 Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 12

  • Namaste Nepalese And Indian Restaurant at Namaste, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 12

  • Greggs, Unit 1, Phoenix Road Industrial Estate, Phoenix Road; rated on February 15

  • Peps Plaice at 14 Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

  • Veg Ji at 12 Worcester Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March

  • Anchors at 339 Griffiths Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 5

  • Subway,Penn Road, Wolverhampton

Rated 4

  • Hooked And Cooked at 48a Newhampton Road West, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 15

  • The Prince Albert at The Prince Albert Public House, Railway Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on February 15

  • Frydays at 298 Deans Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 14

  • Jade Garden, 151 Longford Road, Cannock was given the score after assessment on February 28,

  • Coffee Moments, The Mall Cafe at Kings Square, Sandwell Centre; rated on February 13

  • Mammees, 184 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton

  • Mak Halal at 289 High Street, West Bromwich; rated on February 13

  • Rayin Fast Food, 188 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton, West Midlands was also given a score of four on February 12.

  • Fella's Pizza & Grill at Fellas Pizza, 1a Rookery Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 9

  • Dartmouth Central Club at Devonshire Drive, West Bromwich; rated on February 13

  • Cellars, 166 Lower High Street, Stourbridge

Rated 3

  • The New Victoria at The Victoria, 140 Deans Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 14

  • Golu Da Dhaba, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 160 Rolfe Street, Smethwick was given the score after assessment on February 14

  • Food 2 Go at 194 Princess Parade, High Street, West Bromwich; rated on February 13

  • Copper Kettle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 5 & 5a Unit 49 Cannock Shopping Centre, Market Hall Street, Cannock

  • The Lewisham, a pub, bar or nightclub at Dartmouth Golf Club, Vale Street, West Bromwich

  • Zaks Plaice at 163 High Street, Brierley Hill; rated on February 12

