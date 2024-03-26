33 Black Country restaurants given new hygiene ratings

The ratings represent the amount of marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Rated 5

Golden Lion, Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 21

Subway at Penn Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 28

SoDelicious at 21 Bargate Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 19

Penny's Cafe at 566 Penn Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 18

Bushbury Cafe at 347 Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

Jacks Cafe, Frederick Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

The Cafe at 1 Showell Circus, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

Zooma at 38 Swan Shops, Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

Lucky Twins at Pearson Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 13

Manna Soup Kitchen at New Testament Church Of God Harvest Temple, 173 Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 12

Namaste Nepalese And Indian Restaurant at Namaste, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 12

Greggs, Unit 1, Phoenix Road Industrial Estate, Phoenix Road; rated on February 15

Peps Plaice at 14 Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14

Veg Ji at 12 Worcester Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March

Anchors at 339 Griffiths Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 5

Subway,Penn Road, Wolverhampton

Rated 4

Hooked And Cooked at 48a Newhampton Road West, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 15

The Prince Albert at The Prince Albert Public House, Railway Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on February 15

Frydays at 298 Deans Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 14

Jade Garden, 151 Longford Road, Cannock was given the score after assessment on February 28,

Coffee Moments, The Mall Cafe at Kings Square, Sandwell Centre; rated on February 13

Mammees, 184 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton

Mak Halal at 289 High Street, West Bromwich; rated on February 13

Rayin Fast Food, 188 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton, West Midlands was also given a score of four on February 12.

Fella's Pizza & Grill at Fellas Pizza, 1a Rookery Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 9

Dartmouth Central Club at Devonshire Drive, West Bromwich; rated on February 13

Cellars, 166 Lower High Street, Stourbridge

Rated 3