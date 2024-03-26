33 Black Country restaurants given new hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 restaurants in the Black Country, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The ratings represent the amount of marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
Rated 5
Golden Lion, Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 21
Subway at Penn Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 28
SoDelicious at 21 Bargate Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 19
Penny's Cafe at 566 Penn Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 18
Bushbury Cafe at 347 Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14
Jacks Cafe, Frederick Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14
The Cafe at 1 Showell Circus, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14
Zooma at 38 Swan Shops, Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14
Lucky Twins at Pearson Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 13
Manna Soup Kitchen at New Testament Church Of God Harvest Temple, 173 Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 12
Namaste Nepalese And Indian Restaurant at Namaste, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 12
Greggs, Unit 1, Phoenix Road Industrial Estate, Phoenix Road; rated on February 15
Peps Plaice at 14 Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 14
Veg Ji at 12 Worcester Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March
Anchors at 339 Griffiths Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on March 5
Subway,Penn Road, Wolverhampton
Rated 4
Hooked And Cooked at 48a Newhampton Road West, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 15
The Prince Albert at The Prince Albert Public House, Railway Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on February 15
Frydays at 298 Deans Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 14
Jade Garden, 151 Longford Road, Cannock was given the score after assessment on February 28,
Coffee Moments, The Mall Cafe at Kings Square, Sandwell Centre; rated on February 13
Mammees, 184 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton
Mak Halal at 289 High Street, West Bromwich; rated on February 13
Rayin Fast Food, 188 Newhampton Road East, Wolverhampton, West Midlands was also given a score of four on February 12.
Fella's Pizza & Grill at Fellas Pizza, 1a Rookery Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 9
Dartmouth Central Club at Devonshire Drive, West Bromwich; rated on February 13
Cellars, 166 Lower High Street, Stourbridge
Rated 3
The New Victoria at The Victoria, 140 Deans Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on February 14
Golu Da Dhaba, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 160 Rolfe Street, Smethwick was given the score after assessment on February 14
Food 2 Go at 194 Princess Parade, High Street, West Bromwich; rated on February 13
Copper Kettle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 5 & 5a Unit 49 Cannock Shopping Centre, Market Hall Street, Cannock
The Lewisham, a pub, bar or nightclub at Dartmouth Golf Club, Vale Street, West Bromwich
Zaks Plaice at 163 High Street, Brierley Hill; rated on February 12