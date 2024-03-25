Pubs goers can claim free pint after first drop of rain falls

A promotion by Greene King has begun, allowing pub goers to receive a free beer or soft drink by saying “it rains, we pour” when ordering

The offer began at 11am today and runs for 24 hours, allowing customers to choose one free drink from a range of options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks.

The pub company and brewer’s biggest ever round was triggered after the official Greene King Rain Drop Detector was set off, meaning the nation can head to their local pub and enjoy a free pint.

The nine-foot-tall pint glass shaped detector situated at Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester city centre, lit up triggering the launch of the offer across the country, as the first drops of rain fell on the city.

Pubs in the Black Country taking part include the Two Greens in Tettenhall, the Nickelodeon in Bentley Bridge the Pear and Partridge in Perton, the Woodman Inn in Codsall, the Broadway in Short Heath, the Corn Exchange in Brierley Hill, the Lutley Oak in Halesowen, the Crabmill in Oldswinford and the Bear Tavern in Smethwick.

The rain drop detector lights up to signal the start of the campaign

In Staffordshire, pints can be claimed at the Wheatsheaf in Great Wyrley, the Catch Corner and King's Horse in Stafford, the Barley Mow in Milford and, in Shropshire, at the Priorslee in Priorslee.

Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Now it’s officially raining, we’re pouring 100,000 free pints across our Greene King pubs nationwide in our biggest ever giveaway to celebrate rather than commiserate the rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather!

“At Greene King, we are proud of being the nation’s go-to place to eat, drink, and relax with your family, friends, and colleagues.

"We have something for everyone, so as we can’t control the weather, we can make up for it by offering this free pint giveaway up and down the country, meaning a good time is almost guaranteed.

"We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs today to enjoy our biggest ever round of free drinks.”

To find the nearest pub and to read terms and conditions, go to greeneking.co.uk/we-pour